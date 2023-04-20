The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies rose by 75 billion cubic feet for the week ended April 14. Analysts called for a storage increase of 66 billion cubic feet on average, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the latest week was at 1.93 trillion cubic feet, up 488 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 329 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, May natural gas NGK23 was down 2.3 cents, or 1%, at $2.199 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.213 shortly before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

