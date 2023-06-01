The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 110 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 26. Analysts called for a storage increase of 107 billion cubic feet on average, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the latest week was at 2.446 trillion cubic feet, up 557 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 349 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
