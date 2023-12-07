The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage declined by 117 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 1. On average, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast a weekly fall of 105 billion cubic feet. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.719 trillion cubic feet, up 254 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 234 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, January natural gas NGF24 traded at $2.585 per million British thermal units, up 1.6 cents, or 0.6%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.577 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

