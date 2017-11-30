EIA reports a smaller-than-expected weekly fall in U.S. natural-gas supply

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 33 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 24. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a decrease of 38 billion. Total stocks now stand at 3.693 trillion cubic feet, down 309 billion cubic feet from a year ago, and 107 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. January natural gas fell 11 cents, or 3.5%, to $3.069 per million British thermal units, down from $3.074 before the data.

