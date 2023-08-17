The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 35 billion cubic feet for the week ended Aug. 11. That matched the average weekly increase forecast by analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.065 trillion cubic feet, up 549 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 299 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, September natural gas NGU23 traded at $2.63 per million British thermal units, up 3.8 cents, or 1.5%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.65 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story