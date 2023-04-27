The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies rose by 79 billion cubic feet for the week ended April 21. Analysts called for a storage increase of 72 billion cubic feet on average, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the latest week was at 2.009 trillion cubic feet, up 525 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 365 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, June natural gas NGM23 was little changed, up nearly a penny, or 0.3%, at $2.312 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.317 shortly before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

