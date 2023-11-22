The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage edged lower by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 17. The data were released early because of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. On average, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast a weekly increase of 6 billion cubic feet. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.826 trillion cubic feet, up 251 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 249 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Wednesday dealings, December natural gas NGZ23 traded at $2.896 per million British thermal units, up 5 cents, or 1.8%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.848 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

