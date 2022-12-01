The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 25. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a decline of 88 billion cubic feet. Total working gas stocks in storage stand at 3.483 trillion cubic feet, down 89 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 86 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas NGF23 was up 15.1 cents, or 2.2%, at $7.081 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $7.088 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

