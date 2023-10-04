The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 29. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights expected the report to show a decrease of 1.4 million barrels. The EIA report also revealed a supply climb of 6.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged down by 1.3 million barrels. Analysts expected gasoline stockpiles to stand unchanged for the week, while distillate supplies were forecast to fall by 1.6 million barrels Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub rose by 100,000 barrels for the week, the EIA said. Oil futures lost more ground, with November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX23 down $3.12, or 3.5%, at $86.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $86.48 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

