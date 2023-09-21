The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 22. On average, that was spot on with estimates from analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.269 trillion cubic feet, up 410 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 183 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, November natural gas traded at $2.95 per million British thermal units, up 3 cents, or 1%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.94 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

