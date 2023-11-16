The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 60 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 10. It also said supplies declined by 6 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 3. The EIA had delayed last week’s reports and instead released two weeks of data Thursday. On average, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast an increase of 32 billion cubic feet for the two-week period ended Nov. 10. As of the week ended Nov. 10, total working gas in storage was at 3.833 trillion cubic feet, up 198 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 203 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, December natural gas NGZ23 traded at $3.086 per million British thermal units, down 10.4 cents, or 3.3%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $3.17 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

