The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 57 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 8. On average, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast an increase of 49 billion cubic feet. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.205 trillion cubic feet, up 445 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 203 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, October natural gas NGV23 traded at $2.762 per million British thermal units, up 8.2 cents, or 3.1%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

