The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 23 billion cubic feet for the week ended March 31. That was generally in line with the average decline of 24 billion cubic feet expected by analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas stocks in storage for the latest week was at 1.830 trillion cubic feet, up 443 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 298 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, May natural gas NGK23 was down 5.9 cents, or 2.7%, at $2.096 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from, $2.11 shortly before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

