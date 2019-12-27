EIA reports slightly bigger-than-expected natural-gas inventory drop

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Friday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 161 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 20. Analysts had expected a drop of 150 to 153 bcf, according to market experts. Total stocks now stand at 3.250 trillion cubic feet, up 518 bcf from a year ago. The five-year average stands at 3,319 bcf, down 69 bcf, according to the government report. January natural gas traded at $2.208 per million British thermal units, down 8 cents, or 3.7%. Prices were at $2.194 per million Btus before the data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story