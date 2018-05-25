Eidos Therapeutics files for initial public offering

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. plans to launch an initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Friday. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based biotech drug developer said it plans to raise up to $115 million, although amounts listed in initial filings are usually placeholders that are revised in later filings. Eidos said it plans to use 80% of proceeds to help fund clinical trials for its drug candidate AG10 for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, a condition where protein deposits build around organs and cause damage. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays are listed among the underwriters. The company has already raised $64 million in venture capital funding, according to Crunchbase. The company, which has yet to produce revenue, reported a loss of $11.9 million in 2017, and a loss of $15.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Eidos plans to list under the ticker “EIDX” on the Nasdaq.

