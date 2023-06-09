Eisai Co. Ltd. ESALF shares were up 9.4% Friday after advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of the Eisai and Biogen BIIB Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi. The panel of independent experts said that a clinical study had verified the clinical benefit of Leqembi, also known as lecanemab. The treatment got a green light under the FDA’s accelerated approval program in January. An FDA decision on traditional approval is expected by July 6. Advisory committee votes are not binding, but the FDA often follows committee recommendations. Biogen stock trading was halted Friday during the advisory committee meeting. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

