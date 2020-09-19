Election: Amy Coney Barrett emerges as Trump’s front-runner to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat: reports

Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals emerged Saturday as a front-running nominee for the Trump administration to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to reports.
