While you wait to hear whether President Trump or Joe Biden won the election, borrow a tip from experts who know a thing or two about managing stress and anxiety.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Anxious about the election? Here’s what mental-health professionals are doing to calm their own stress - November 4, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Big business spent millions to sway Californians’ votes, and received billions in return - November 4, 2020
- New coronavirus cases in U.S. hit record 103,000 in a day - November 4, 2020