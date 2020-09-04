Election: Biden blasts Trump over alleged comments on soldiers and says president has ‘botched’ virus response

A visibly angry Joe Biden on Friday blasted President Donald Trump over comments he reportedly made about U.S. military members, and said the economy is being held back by Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
