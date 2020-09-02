Election: Biden plans Kenosha, Wis., visit after Trump says Democrats enabled ‘destruction’

Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday amid lingering tensions over the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, making the trip two days after President Donald Trump toured the city.
