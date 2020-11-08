Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to work to unify the nation after a bitterly fought campaign against Donald Trump, telling Americans in a spirited speech outside the Chase Center inn Wilmington, Del., that he would be a president for all.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nationals invite Biden to throw first pitch on Opening Day - November 7, 2020
- Biden pledges to work for unity and combat the coronavirus in victory speech - November 7, 2020
- Election: Biden pledges to work for unity and combat the coronavirus in victory speech - November 7, 2020