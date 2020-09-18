Election: Biden says he won’t downplay threats to U.S. at Pennsylvania town hall

Joe Biden said Thursday that he wouldn’t downplay any serious threat to the United States, like President Donald Trump did with COVID-19, during a Thursday night town hall that was largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic early on.
