Election Day now a state holiday in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation to make Election Day a state holiday, affecting government offices, except election authorities; K-12 schools; and postsecondary institutions governed by the State Universities Civil Service Act. Virginia took a similar action earlier this year, swapping out a commonwealth holiday honoring Confederate generals. Congressional Democrats’ proposal to make Election Day a holiday on the federal level was turned back last year by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who characterized it as a power grab by Democrats. The bill signed by Pritzker also calls for the provision of vote-by-mail applications to all recent voters in Illinois. “Sending vote-by-mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Pritzker said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story