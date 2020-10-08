Climate change and the environment figured in part of Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate, brought into the clash as its moderator asked Sen. Kamala Harris about the Green New Deal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Debate turns green: Pence refuses to say whether climate change is a threat, while vice-presidential rival Harris evades on Green New Deal - October 7, 2020
- U.S. stock-market futures ring up gains during Harris-Pence debate - October 7, 2020
- Marine Corps assistant commandant tests positive for coronavirus - October 7, 2020