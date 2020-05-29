Election: Democrats decry Trump’s Minneapolis tweets — but by November, focus could be back to economy

President Donald Trump’s tweets appearing to urge shooting of looters in Minneapolis have lit a fresh fire under Democrats to defeat him in November — but by then the focus could be on other things entirely.
