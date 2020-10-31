Election Day is still eight days away, but nearly 80 million Americans already have cast their ballots, surpassing an estimated early-votes total of about 58 million for the 2016 election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Early voting totals surpass 90 million, over 65% of all votes from 2016 election - October 31, 2020
- NewsWatch: The moment of truth for stock-market investors? Election Day looms and the most crucial stretch of 2020 awaits - October 31, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Bed Bath & Beyond has laid out its transformation plan, now analysts are focused on execution - October 31, 2020