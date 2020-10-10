Election: Here are the Senate races to watch, as Democrats battle to take control from Republicans

If Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate, that could shake up key sectors such as tech, health care, finance and energy — especially if the Nov. 3 election brings a “blue wave” that puts Joe Biden in the White House.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: With a potential selloff looming, investors need to rethink their approach to Big Tech, Barclays strategist warns - October 10, 2020
- : On again: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk again about big fiscal stimulus, but no deal - October 10, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Red Sox and Liverpool owner in talks to take sports holdings public - October 10, 2020