President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and its affiliates raised more money than Joe Biden’s side in the past two years, but they’ve also spent more, so the Democratic effort started this month with a cash advantage.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end at 1-week low as demand worries overshadow decline in U.S. crude supplies - October 21, 2020
- Election: How Biden’s war chest has exceeded Trump’s — in one chart - October 21, 2020
- Key Words: Trump tweets photos from his ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Lesley Stahl after promising ‘more to come’ - October 21, 2020