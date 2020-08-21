Election: ‘I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness’: Joe Biden pledges to rebuild economy as he accepts Democratic nomination

Joe Biden pledged to rebuild the battered U.S. economy and tackle the coronavirus pandemic as he accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night, casting himself as a salve to a nation wounded by the policies of President Donald Trump.
