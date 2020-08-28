Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a jab at the Democratic party over their treatment of middle Americans in televised remarks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: McConnell slams Democrats over treatment of middle America: ‘They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet’ - August 27, 2020
- Earnings Results: Bill.com beats on earnings, CEO predicts work-from-home trends are ‘here to stay’ - August 27, 2020
- ‘Fortnite’ launches Marvel’s ‘Nexus War,’ but not on Apple devices - August 27, 2020