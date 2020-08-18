Former first lady Michelle Obama blasted President Donald Trump in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, calling him unfit to run the country as she hailed Joe Biden’s character and readiness for the White House.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Michelle Obama rips Trump as ‘wrong president for our country’ in DNC speech - August 17, 2020
- Election: Michelle Obama rips Trump as ‘wrong president for our country’ in DNC speech - August 17, 2020
- Oracle interested in buying TikTok: report - August 17, 2020