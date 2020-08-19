Election: Ocasio-Cortez lays out progressive priorities in DNC speech; symbolically nominates Sanders for president

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid out the progressive movement’s goals in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday without mentioning the name of Joe Biden, who was officially nominated by the party for president.
