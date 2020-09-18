Democratic challenger Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are both campaigning on Friday in Minnesota.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘Trump Cards’? Drug companies reportedly balked at White House insistence on sending cash cards to America’s seniors - September 18, 2020
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: IPO like it’s 1999: Snowflake and other software stocks pop as market nears dot-com-boom levels - September 18, 2020
- Election: ‘The president is only worried about the stock market and his re-election,’ says Biden in Minnesota, as Trump also campaigns in the state - September 18, 2020