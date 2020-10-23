Election: Trump accuses Biden of wanting to ‘destroy the oil industry,’ as Democrat says it should be replaced ‘over time’

President Donald Trump at Thursday night’s debate attacks Joe Biden over his plans for the energy industry, while the Democratic challenger says they are long-range proposals and Trump is taking “everything out of context.”
