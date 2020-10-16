Election: Trump amplifies tax-cut message in Florida town hall

President Donald Trump used a Florida town-hall meeting Thursday night to call for a middle-class tax cut if he’s re-elected, appealing to voters’ pocketbooks as he lags his rival Joe Biden in Sunshine State polls.
