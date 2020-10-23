Election: Trump, Biden attack each other over virus, stock market and economy in final debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden attacked each other over the coronavirus, the stock market and the economy on Thursday night, in their last debate before they face voters on Election Day.
