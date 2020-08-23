President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are preparing to aggressively counterattack Joe Biden at next week’s GOP convention, a four-day affair that is expected to make the case it is Trump and not his Democratic challenger who can revive the pandemic-battered U.S. economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: ‘Finally some good news’ — An asteroid is heading our way on the eve of the presidential election - August 23, 2020
- Election: Trump, Republicans prepare to counterpunch Biden at 4-day convention - August 23, 2020
- Capitol Report: Biden says he would shut economy down tostop spread of COVID-19 - August 23, 2020