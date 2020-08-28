Election: Trump says Biden’s ‘not a savior of America’s soul,’ but rather the ‘destroyer of America’s jobs’

President Donald Trump’s address, delivered from the White House grounds, caps a four-day, mostly virtual Republican Nation Convention in which speakers went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
