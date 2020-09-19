Election: Trump to GOP: There’s an ‘obligation’ to replace Justice Ginsberg ‘without delay’

President Trump tweeted a largely expected response Saturday morning to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, saying the open seat should be filled without delay, as the election looms.
