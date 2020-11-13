Election: Trump to speak on development of coronavirus vaccine Friday afternoon

President Donald Trump on Friday is scheduled to make remarks about the “Operation Warp Speed” public-private partnership that aims to accelerate development of a coronavirus vaccine, giving his first address since news outlets declared Joe Biden as the winner of the White House race.
