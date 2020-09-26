Election: Tuesday’s presidential debate: Biden must ‘aggressively’ push back against Trump to win, expert says

History suggests the debate could make a difference in the White House race because the contest is tight in critical swing states, and there are certain keys to a debate victory for each candidate, according to one expert.
