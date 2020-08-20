Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nomination in a deeply personal speech on Wednesday, stressing her upbringing by immigrant parents and outlining a vision to join Joe Biden in defeating Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Kamala Harris’s speech to the Democratic convention: full text - August 19, 2020
- Kamala Harris accepts Democratic vice-presidential nomination - August 19, 2020
- Election: ‘We have a chance to change the course of history’ — Kamala Harris accepts Democratic vice-presidential nomination - August 19, 2020