Election: When is the Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate?

Next up on the debate stage: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. Donald Trump’s vice president and Joe Biden’s running mate will face off against each other in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7, in the sole vice-presidential debate of Campaign 2020.
