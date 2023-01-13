Shares of several health insurers rallied in trading on Friday after UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH reported better-than-expected profit and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Elevance Health Inc.’s ELV stock was up 2.6%, while shares of Cigna Corp. CI gained 2.2%, and shares of CVS Health Corp. CVS, which owns Aetna, were up 1.1%. (Elevance operates the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans.) UnitedHealth’s stock, the best performer among the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s components this morning, was up 2.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story