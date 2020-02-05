Elf Beauty stock rallies 8% on fiscal Q3 profit, sales beat

Shares of Elf Beauty Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the specialty retailer reported quarterly profit and sales well above Wall Street expectations. Elf said it earned $8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, compared with $9.7 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Elf earned $12.2 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $14.6 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 3% to $80.8 million, compared with $78.6 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of 15 cents a share on sales of $77 million. Elf shares had ended the regular trading day up 1.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story