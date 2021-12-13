: Eli Lilly hikes quarterly dividend 15%

Eli Lilly & Co. LLY said Monday that its board hiked its dividend by 15%. The drug maker said the 98-cents-a-share dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of Feb. 15 on March 10. Shares of Lilly rose 1.8% to $248.61 in late session trading, and are up 55% over the past 12 months, compared with a 25% rise in the S&P 500 index SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

