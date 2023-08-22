Eli Lilly & Co. LLY on Tuesday reported positive results from a study evaluating its targeted therapy Retevmo versus the current standard initial treatments for patients with advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET)-mutant medullary thyroid cancer. Retevmo demonstrated a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival, compared with the multikinase inhibitors cabozantinib and vandetanib, Lilly said in a release. The data “suggest Retevmo should be considered the preferred first-line treatment” for people with this type of thyroid cancer, Dr. David Hyman, chief medical officer of Loxo@Lilly, said in a statement. Earlier this month, Lilly also reported that Retevmo demonstrated improved progression-free survival compared with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with RET fusion-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, intensifying competition with Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s BPMC RET inhibitor Gavreto. Lilly shares rose 0.1% premarket on Tuesday and have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 14.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story