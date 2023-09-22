Eli Lilly & Co. LLY is best positioned to dominate the fast-growing U.S. market for obesity drugs into the 2030s, BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a report late Thursday. Although Novo Nordisk NVO, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, is likely to maintain significant market share, Lilly has an edge with its breadth of effective products, including the oral orforglipron, injectable tirzepatide, and next-generation retatrutide, the analysts wrote. Lilly’s investments in manufacturing and strategic planning for branded rollouts will also help secure its dominance in the market, BMO said in the report. There’s “unprecedented potential” for the overall obesity-drug market in the U.S. and beyond, the analysts wrote, forecasting the drugs will reach peak global sales of $100 billion by 2035. The analysts have an outperform rating on Lilly shares, with a target price of $633. The comments come as the obesity-drug market leaders suffered a pullback Thursday. Lilly shares are up 0.5% premarket on Friday and have gained 50% in the year to date, while Novo shares gained 1% premarket and are up 35% in the year to date. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

