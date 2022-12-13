Eli Lilly & Co. announced guidance for 2023 on Tuesday and highlighted potential launches for a series of treatments, including a potential regulatory submission for its much-anticipated obesity treatment tirzepatide. The company said it expects per-share earnings to range from $7.65 to $7.85, and adjusted EPS of $8.10 to $8.30. It expects revenue to range from $30.3 billion to $30.8 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.16 and revenue of $30.2 billion. Shares fell 3% in premarket trade. “We believe we have the potential to deliver top-tier, volume-driven revenue growth through at least 2030 with groundbreaking medicines,” Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi said in a statement. “In addition to the tremendous on-going launch of Mounjaro in type 2 diabetes and expected future opportunities to treat obesity and obesity-related metabolic outcomes with tirzepatide, we plan to invest in our four significant potential new launches next year.” Eli Lilly also backed its guidance for 2022. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story