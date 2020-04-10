Eli Lilly to study use of arthritis drug to treat COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co. said late Friday it has reached an agreement with the National Institutes of Health to study one of its drugs as a COVID-19 treatment. Baricitinib, marketed as Olumiant, is approved in more than 65 countries as a treatment for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The study to use it on COVID-19 patients involves those hospitalized because of the illness, and begins this month in the U.S. with a planned expansion to other countries, the company said. The results are expected within the next two months, Eli Lilly said. One of the warnings regarding the use of baricitinib includes the risk of developing serious infections, which could be related to the drug’s effects on the immune system. “Given the inflammatory cascade seen in COVID-19, baricitinib’s anti-inflammatory activity has been hypothesized to have a potential beneficial effect in COVID-19 and warrants further study in patients with this infection,” the company said. Lilly said that baricitinib proves to be successful in treating COVID-19 there will be adequate supply of the drug to support both the clinical use and the investigational use.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

